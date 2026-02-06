

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's Holdings Company (Japan), Ltd. (MJ8.F) released a profit for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY33.909 billion, or JPY255.04 per share. This compares with JPY31.961 billion, or JPY240.39 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.7% to JPY416.602 billion from JPY405.477 billion last year.



McDonald's Holdings Company (Japan), Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY33.909 Bln. vs. JPY31.961 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY255.04 vs. JPY240.39 last year. -Revenue: JPY416.602 Bln vs. JPY405.477 Bln last year.



