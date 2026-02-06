

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's industrial production growth moderated in December after accelerating in the previous month, data from the Czech Statistical Office revealed on Friday.



Separate data showed that the foreign trade surplus increased notably in December from a year ago as exports grew faster than imports.



Industrial production advanced a working-day-adjusted 3.8 percent year-on-year in December, slower than the 5.7 percent expansion in November. The expected increase was 3.2 percent. Production has been rising since September.



The annual growth in manufacturing output softened to 4.5 percent from 6.4 percent in November. A 2.6 percent fall in utility production also contributed to the overall slowdown in industrial production. On the other hand, mining and quarrying output recovered sharply by 6.3 percent.



Data showed that construction output climbed 5.3 percent annually in December, and it advanced 1.7 percent from a month ago.



On a monthly basis, industrial output increased 0.4 percent.



In a separate report, the Czech Statistical Office said the trade surplus of the country rose to CZK 14.8 billion in December from CZK 7.7 billion in the corresponding month last year. In November, the trade surplus was CZK 14.1 billion.



Exports logged an annual increase of 6.8 percent in December, and imports logged a comparatively slower rise of 4.8 percent.



The trade balance for the whole year 2025 was a surplus of CZK 216.5 billion versus CZK 220.5 billion in 2024.



