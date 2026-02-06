

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has announced the launch of TrumpRx.gov. Through the website, patients will be able to access large discounts on many of the most popular and highest-priced medicines in the country, paying prices in line with the lowest paid by other developed nations, known as the most-favored-nations.



The medicines offered at discount rate includes those made by the first five manufacturers to reach MFN pricing deals with the Trump Administration, namely, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, EMD Serono, Novo Nordisk, and Pfizer.



Additional drugs from other companies that have signed MFN pricing deals will be made available through TrumpRx.gov in the coming months, according to the White House.



TrumpRx.gov provides patients with access to a world-class experience for accessing deep discounts on the medicines they need. Depending on the manufacturer of a given drug, patients with valid prescriptions will be able to access savings through user-friendly coupons that can be printed or downloaded onto their phones or through channels set up by the manufacturer and integrated into TrumpRx.gov.



Patients purchasing directly through TrumpRx.gov will be able to see massive price reductions on 40 of the most popular and expensive branded medicines in the nation.



The new website offers historic price reductions for Americans on the two drugs with the highest annual expenditures in the United States, which help adults struggling with diabetes, heart disease, obesity, and other conditions.



The monthly prices of Ozempic and injectable Wegovy will fall from $1,028 and $1,349, respectively, to an average price of $350 and as low as $199, depending on dosage strength. The monthly price of the Wegovy pill will fall from $1,349 to as low as $149, depending on dosage strength.



The monthly price of Zepbound will fall from $1,088 to an average price of $346 and as low as $299, depending on dosage strength.



The cost of some of the most commonly used fertility medications in the country will decrease drastically.



Many patients struggling with infertility pay for their medicines out-of-pocket, meaning they will stand to save more than $2,000 per cycle of fertility drugs, on average.



Gonal-F, one of the most commonly-used fertility drugs, will see its price reduced to as low as $168 per pen, depending on dosage strength.



The price of Cetrotide, another commonly used fertility medicine, will drop from $316 to $22.50, while the price of Ovidrel will fall from $251 to $84.



Discounts on numerous other high-cost drugs include Bevespi Aerosphere, an inhaler used to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), from $458 to $51; Airsupra, an inhaler used to treat asthma symptoms and attacks, from $504 to $201; Eucrisa, a topical ointment for atopic dermatitis, from $792 to $158; and Duavee, a medication used to treat hot flashes and osteoporosis, from $202 to $30. Insulin Lispro will be available for as low as $25 per month.



On July 31 last year, President Donald Trump had sent letters to leading pharmaceutical manufacturers outlining the steps they must take to bring down the prices of prescription drugs in the United States to match the lowest price offered in other developed nations.



Since September 30, Trump announced 16 deals with major drug makers to bring prices in line with those paid in other developed nations.



