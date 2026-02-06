

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - As the European Union faces increasing risks to its submarine data cable infrastructure, the European Commission introduced a new Cable Security Toolbox of risk mitigating measures and a list of Cable Projects of European Interest, or CPEIs.



The Commission also amended the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) - Digital Work Program to allocate 347 million euros to strategic submarine cable projects, including a 20 million euro call to enhance Europe's repair capacities.



The toolbox outlines six strategic and four technical and support measures to improve the security of submarine cable infrastructure. It builds on the risk assessment made in October, which identified risk scenarios, threats, vulnerabilities and dependencies. The list of 13 CPEI areas for public funding specifies three five-year stages, up to 2040, to fund projects aimed at strengthening the resilience of submarine cables.



On Thursday, the Commission opened a 20 million Euro call under CEF Digital to finance adaptable modules for submarine cable repairs. These modules will be stationed at ports or shipyards to swiftly restore submarine cable services. This marks the first phase of a broader initiative planned for all major sea basins of the European Union, including the Baltic, the Mediterranean and the Atlantic.



Submarine data cables, carrying 99 percent of intercontinental internet traffic, are essential for modern life and the European economy. As the EU faces increasing risks to this critical infrastructure, the European Commission is intensifying efforts to enhance its security and resilience.



The announcements are part of the EU Action Plan On Cable Security, including countering the rise of intentional damage and sabotage of Europe's submarine cables.



