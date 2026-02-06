

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - AerCap Holdings NV (AER) announced a profit for fourth quarter of $632.80 million



The company's bottom line totaled $632.80 million, or $3.79 per share. This compares with $671.22 million, or $3.56 per share, last year.



Excluding items, AerCap Holdings NV reported adjusted earnings of $600 million or $3.95 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.3% to $2.244 billion from $2.072 billion last year.



AerCap Holdings NV earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $632.80 Mln. vs. $671.22 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.79 vs. $3.56 last year. -Revenue: $2.244 Bln vs. $2.072 Bln last year.



