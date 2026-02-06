

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CBOE Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $312.2 million, or $2.97 per share. This compares with $195.6 million, or $1.86 per share, last year.



Excluding items, CBOE Global Markets, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $321.0 million or $3.06 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.8% to $1.204 million from $1.107 million last year.



CBOE Global Markets, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



