

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's trade deficit decreased in December from a year ago as exports grew faster than imports, figures from the statistical office showed on Friday.



The trade deficit dropped to EUR 505.7 million in December from EUR 631.8 million in the corresponding month last year. In November, the shortfall was EUR 504.3 million.



Exports grew 8.0 percent year-over-year in December, and imports rose by 2.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, both exports and imports declined by 8.9 percent and 7.6 percent, respectively.



During the fourth quarter, the total trade shortfall of the country was EUR 1.54 billion compared to EUR 1.57 billion in the corresponding period last year.



