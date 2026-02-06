

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER), an aircraft leasing company, on Friday reported net income declined despite higher revenue compared with the previous year and declared a dividend increase.



For the fourth quarter, Net income attributable to the company declined to $632.8 million from $671.22 million in the prior year.



Earnings per share were $3.79 versys $3.56 last year.



On the adjusted basis, net income came in at $660 million, or $3.95 per share.



On average, 9 analysts had expected the company to report $3.4 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Selling, General and Administrative Expenses jumped to $133 million from $123 million in the prior year.



Revenue for the period increased to $2.24 billion from $2.07 billion in the previous year.



On average, 4 analysts had expected the company to report revenue of $2.12 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Further, the company said it is increasing its quarterly dividend to $0.40 per share.



Looking ahead, the company expected full-year 2026 net income to be at $1.7 billion.



Adjusted net income is projected to be at $2 million for the full year 2026.



Adjusted earnings per share is anticipated to range between $12.00 to $13.00 for the full year 2026.



In the pre-market trading, AerCap is 4.17% lesser at $138 on the New York Stock Exchange.



