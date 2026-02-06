

ROME (dpa-AFX) - FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (FBK.MI), Friday announced full-year financial results, reporting net profit of 647.0 million euros compared to 652.3 million euros in the prior year.



Profit before tax amounted to 935.5 million euros compared to 939.3 million euros last year.



Operating profit declined to 960.2 million euros from 984.5 million euros in the previous year, mainly due to higher operating costs.



Meanwhile, total revenues stayed constant at 1,316.5 million euros during both periods.



Currently, FinecoBank's stock is trading at 22.27 euros, up 1.36 percent on the Milan Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



