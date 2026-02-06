

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM), a financial technology company, on Friday said it has partnered with mobile network operator Virgin Media O2 to offer flexible financing options for device purchases to O2 customers in the UK.



Under the agreement, Affirm will provide pay-over-time financing for mobile phones and other hardware products, including headphones and games consoles. The service will be available to both new and existing O2 customers.



Affirm said the payment plans will be transparent, with a range of monthly repayment options. Loans will not include late fees, hidden charges, or compound interest.



At checkout, approved customers will be able to view and select financing plans that best fit their budget before completing a purchase.



The partnership allows Virgin Media O2 to expand into the SIM-free device market, complementing its existing Pay Monthly Handset Bundles and SIM Only offerings.



Flexible payment plans via Affirm will be available to Virgin Media O2 customers later this summer, subject to regulatory approval.



Affirm shares closed at $59.42 on Thursday, down 4.41%.



