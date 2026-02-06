

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. soldiers have executed a HIMARS live-fire exercise alongside Lithuanian counterparts, sending a clear message of readiness and resolve on NATO's eastern flank.



In the snow-covered woods of Lithuania, the sound of an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System pierced through the sky, with soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, supporting Task Force Pergale.



The exercise marked the culmination of the HIMARS Apprenticeship Program, which aimed to advance the capability of the Lithuanian HIMARS Battery as they prepare for the fielding of the system later this year. Over the last few months, Task Force Pergale led a number of realistic training scenarios to build and validate crew proficiency for both U.S. and Lithuanian soldiers.



Army Capt. Richard Hiler, commander of Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, emphasized the impact of training together and how it continues to increase combat credibility in the Baltic region.



'This training proves the crews are capable of accomplishing whatever their job may be and being able to provide long-range precision fires at a moment's notice,' Hiler said.



As part of the V Corps' HIMARS Initiative, the apprenticeship program ultimately enhanced U.S.-NATO plans by building proficiency on the M142 HIMARS operations, sustainment and maintenance with Lithuanian partners. Mastery of this specific weapon system is critical to collective defense because of its unique capabilities, Hiler added.



As a light multiple rocket launcher, the M142 HIMARS is a decisive asset on the modern battlefield. The system enables greater mobility, long-range precision and survivability, allowing commanders to shape the deep battle space and disrupt enemy efforts.



The completion of the exercise marked a transition as Lithuania prepares to field its own HIMARS. Through side-by-side collaboration, U.S. and Lithuanian forces demonstrated a persistent partnership, increased interoperability and seamless integration of the HIMARS, the Pentagon said. Together, they remain ready to provide combat credible forces, and if necessary, defend the alliance's eastern flank, it added.



