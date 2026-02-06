

BRATISLAVA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's foreign trade deficit decreased in December from a year ago as exports grew amid a fall in imports, preliminary data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.



The trade balance showed a shortfall of EUR 162.7 million in December, down from EUR 743.1 million in the corresponding month last year. In November, it was a surplus of EUR 358.3 million.



Exports grew sharply by 7.0 percent annually in December, while imports dropped 0.5 percent.



The more favorable result was attributed mainly to an annual decrease in the negative balance of trade in miscellaneous manufactured goods and mineral fuels, as well as an increase in the surplus in trade in manufactured goods, the agency said.



During the year 2025, the trade balance recorded a surplus of EUR 2.7 billion, which was almost EUR 64 million higher compared to 2024.



