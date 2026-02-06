Anzeige
Freitag, 06.02.2026
ACCESS Newswire
06.02.2026 15:26 Uhr
127 Leser
ScottsMiracle-Gro: The Martin Luther King Jr. Corridor Grants Along With Keep America Beautiful Receive Support From The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 6, 2026 / Green spaces are the heart of our communities. They provide a place to rest, play, and grow together.

Since 2020, the Martin Luther King Jr. Corridor Grants with Keep America Beautiful have transformed underserved urban areas into vibrant hubs of art, nature and connection through mural installations, litter pickups, tree plantings and community gardens. We're honored to support this work through The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation.

The 2026 grant applications are now open through February 16 to Keep America Beautiful affiliates, local governments and other nonprofits.

However, you don't need a grant to make a difference. We invite everyone to join us in the Greatest American Cleanup as we work toward removing 25 billion pieces of litter from our shared spaces: https://kab.org/greatest-american-cleanup/

View original content here.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro
With approximately $3.4 billion in sales, the Company is the leading marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products in North America. The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company's Scotts, Miracle-Gro, Ortho and Tomcat brands are market-leading in their categories. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from ScottsMiracle-Gro on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: ScottsMiracle-Gro
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scottsmiracle-gro
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: ScottsMiracle-Gro



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/the-martin-luther-king-jr.-corridor-grants-along-with-keep-america-bea-1134469

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
