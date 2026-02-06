Founder and leadership team to remain in place as brand accelerates North American scale and international expansion

TRUBAR, the fast-growing protein bar brand known for its dessert-inspired flavors and clean ingredients, today announced the completion of its acquisition by ETi Gida, a leading global snack company headquartered in Turkey (Türkiye). Under the terms of the agreement, ETi Gida acquired 100% of TRUBAR for $173 million in cash, with no earn-out.

The acquisition marks a pivotal moment in TRUBAR's growth trajectory, positioning the brand to scale further across North America while expanding into new international markets. TRUBAR's founder, leadership team, and employees will remain in place, continuing to operate the brand with the same vision, values, and mission that have driven its success to date.

"By joining the ETi family, we're not changing who we are we're doubling down on it," said Erica Groussman, Founder and CEO of TRUBAR. "Our products, people, and values remain at the heart of everything we do. What changes is our ability to deliver with greater consistency, innovate faster, and reach more consumers around the world."

Founded with a mission to create better-for-you snacks that don't compromise on taste, TRUBAR has built a loyal following through its high-quality ingredients, indulgent flavors, and playful, culture-forward branding. Consumers can expect continuity across TRUBAR's product lineup, partnerships, and day-to-day operations, now with the added benefits of ETi Gida's global scale and expertise.

ETi Gida is a family-owned company that has been a leader in the global snack category for more than 65 years, recognized for its world-class manufacturing, deep consumer loyalty, and iconic brands. The partnership provides TRUBAR with significant resources to support continued growth in North America while accelerating expansion into new international markets.

"For 65 years, ETi has built trusted snack brands grounded in quality, innovation, and deep consumer connection," said Firuzhan Kanatli, Chairman of the Board of ETi Gida. "Welcoming TRUBAR into the ETi family is a strategic step in expanding our presence in North America-one of the most influential markets globally, shaping the future of snacking. By combining ETi's operational expertise and scale with TRUBAR's strong clean-label portfolio and agility, we believe both brands are well positioned for long-term global growth.

Founded by my dear father Firuz Kanatli together with my mother, and entrusted to my two sisters and me, ETi is a legacy we are committed to carrying into the future. Just as we have done for the past 65 years, we will continue for many more years to be a consumer-friendly brand worldwide, offering high-quality and trustworthy products."

"ETi Gida isn't just a snack company-it's a brand people grow up with," Groussman added. "For generations it's been part of everyday moments that matter, creating an emotional connection rooted in happiness and trust. That idea of being 'the brand that comes to mind when people think of happiness' deeply resonates with me, and I'm excited to bring that same spirit to TRUBAR as we expand our footprint globally."

With ETi Gida's manufacturing capabilities, operational expertise, and global infrastructure, TRUBAR is uniquely positioned to unlock new growth opportunities while staying true to the brand DNA that made it successful.

Founded in 2019, TRUBAR quickly emerged as a category disruptor, redefining what better-for-you snacking could look and taste like. Over the past year, the brand expanded its retail footprint to more than 21,000 locations. TRUBAR reached nearly $100 million in gross revenue in 2025, more than doubling the category's five-year growth rate. The company has also expanded its portfolio with the launch of TRUBAR Kids, bringing its mission to a new generation of consumers.

About TRUBAR:

TRUBAR is a female-founded brand redefining clean snacking with 100% plant-based, gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and sugar alcohol-free protein bars. Designed for busy, health-conscious consumers, TRUBAR offers indulgent, dessert-inspired flavors that satisfy cravings without compromising on nutrition. TRUBAR is now available in 21,000+ retail locations, including Costco, Target, Whole Foods, Albertsons, and Erewhon, as well as on Amazon. With vibrant packaging, clean ingredients, and a commitment to quality, TRUBAR is proving that healthy snacking can be both delicious and nutritious. Follow @trubar.brands. For more information, please visit: https://www.trubar.com/.

About ETi:

Founded in Türkiye in 1961, ETi is a trusted, innovative, pioneering, and leading player in the food industry, distinguished by its deep-rooted heritage and strong corporate structure. At the time of its establishment, founder Firuz Kanatli defined the company's purpose with the belief that "There is no higher purpose than happiness of humanity." This philosophy has since shaped ETi's corporate culture and values, forming the foundation of its identity.

Today, ETi touches the lives of people around the world with nearly 8,500 employees and 9 production facilities. ETi leverages advanced technologies to manufacture a wide range of high-quality products, including biscuits, cakes, chocolate, savory snacks, wafers, functional and high-fiber products, breakfast foods, frozen foods, chilled snacks, gluten-free products, and baby foods. Supported by its highly advanced R&D centers, ETi sets industry standards and differentiates itself through continuous investments in technology.

