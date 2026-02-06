

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Preventive cholera vaccination programs will restart around the world after being stopped for almost four years due to a shortage of vaccines, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced.



In a joint statement, WHO, vaccine group Gavi, and UNICEF said the global stock of oral cholera vaccines has improved. Last year, the stockpile reached nearly 70 million doses.



These vaccines are given free to countries that need them. However, since 2022, they were used only to control outbreaks and not for prevention because demand rose sharply and supplies were limited. At one point, the stockpile fell to just 35 million doses, far fewer than what affected countries were asking for.



Now, the agencies have begun distributing the first batch of 20 million doses. Of these, 3.6 million doses are going to Mozambique, 6.1 million to Congo, and 10.3 million are planned for Bangladesh. These countries were selected using guidelines set by the Global Task Force for Cholera Control to ensure vaccines are shared fairly and transparently.



Global production of oral cholera vaccines has doubled, rising from 35 million doses in 2022 to nearly 70 million doses in 2025. Gavi is funding the vaccines, while UNICEF is handling their purchase and delivery.



WHO said the return of preventive vaccination is the result of years of work by global agencies, vaccine makers, and partners to increase production and manage supplies better so vaccines reach areas at highest risk.



Cholera spreads through unsafe food and water and causes severe diarrhoea and dehydration. Without quick treatment, it can be deadly. The disease mainly affects places with poor access to clean water and sanitation, especially in areas facing poverty or conflict.



Last year, more than 600,000 cases of cholera or severe watery diarrhoea and nearly 7,600 deaths were reported to WHO from 33 countries. The actual numbers are likely higher because many cases go unreported. Cholera cases have increased every year since 2021, although a drop was seen in 2025. Deaths, however, have continued to rise.



Experts stress that vaccines alone are not enough. Long-term solutions such as clean water, proper sanitation, hygiene, disease monitoring, fast treatment, and community awareness are crucial to prevent outbreaks and save lives.



