

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The European Union has warned the video-sharing platform TikTok that it must significantly change the design of its service or risk steep financial penalties. This comes after regulators concluded that the Chinese-owned platform breached the bloc's online safety rules.



The European Commission launched an investigation into TikTok's impact on user wellbeing, particularly among children, in February 2024.



The Commission's preliminary findings indicate that TikTok failed to properly assess and mitigate the risks posed by features such as autoplay and infinite scroll, which can encourage compulsive use.



The EU's tech chief, Henna Virkkunen, stated that TikTok would need to 'change the design of their service in Europe' to avoid penalties, which could reach up to 6% of the company's global annual turnover - potentially amounting to billions.



Regulators have suggested measures such as disabling infinite scroll, introducing screen-time breaks, and altering recommendation algorithms to reduce addictive patterns.



TikTok has strongly rejected the findings, with a spokesperson describing the Commission's conclusions as a 'categorically false and entirely meritless depiction' of the platform. The company has confirmed its intention to challenge the decision.



Experts view this case as a turning point in digital regulation, as the EU shifts its focus beyond harmful content to the design of platforms themselves. Under the Digital Services Act, companies are now accountable not just for what users see, but for how platforms are built to keep them scrolling.



