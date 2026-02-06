

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Anthropic (ANTHR), an artificial intelligence Company, has unveiled an upgraded version of its Claude Opus AI model. The new Opus 4.6 upgrade aims to strengthen the capabilities of Anthropic's Cowork AI assistant, which had recently sent shockwaves through Wall Street.



The key enhancements in the Opus 4.6 model include an expanded context window of one million tokens. This allows the AI to process larger and more complex tasks, ranging from extensive code modifications to advanced financial and legal analysis.



Anthropic claims the model outperforms competitors in benchmarks for knowledge-based work and delivers more 'production-ready' outputs, such as PowerPoint presentations that align with corporate design standards.



The Anthropic update comes amid a broader selloff in software stocks, driven by investor concerns that AI tools could disrupt traditional enterprise software and reshape white-collar work.



