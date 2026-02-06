

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Coca-Cola (KO) said it is discontinuing Minute Maid frozen juice concentrates, marking its exit from the frozen can category as part of a broader portfolio realignment.



The company said the decision reflects changing consumer preferences and a focus on products that better match current demand.



The frozen lineup, which includes flavors such as orange, lemonade, pink lemonade, raspberry lemonade and limeade, will be phased out in the coming months, with products remaining on shelves until existing inventory is depleted. Coca-Cola noted that the move allows it to concentrate resources on faster-growing segments of its juice business.



Frozen juice was once positioned as a convenient way to enjoy juice year-round, but advances in refrigeration and pasteurization have steadily shifted consumer interest toward fresh and ready-to-drink options. While the frozen category continues to contract, Coca-Cola said its broader juice portfolio is gaining market share, supported in part by growing demand for zero-sugar offerings.



