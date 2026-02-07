

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar fell against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Friday.



The greenback fell to 0.7751 against the franc and 1.3623 against the pound, from an early high of 0.7786 and a 2-week high of 1.3508, respectively.



The greenback dropped to a 2-day low of 1.1826 against the euro, from an early 2-week high of 1.1765.



The currency is seen finding support around 0.73 against the franc, 1.43 against the pound and 1.22 against the euro.



