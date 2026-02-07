Anzeige
WKN: A2H6X2 | ISIN: US58844R1086
Frankfurt
06.02.26
35,400 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
07.02.2026 00:24 Uhr
S&P Dow Jones Indices: Merchants Bancorp Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Bancorp (NASD: MBIN) will replace TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE: THS) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, February 11. Investindustrial S.A. and its affiliates are acquiring Treehouse Foods in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Feb 11, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Merchants Bancorp

MBIN

Financial

Feb 11, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

TreeHouse Foods

THS

Consumer Staples

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2026 PR Newswire
