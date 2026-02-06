Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.02.2026 19:30 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Société Générale: Completion of Societe Generale's EUR 1 billion share buy-back programme for cancellation purpose

COMPLETION OF SOCIETE GENERALE'S EUR 1 BILLION SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME FOR CANCELLATION PURPOSE

Regulated Information

Paris, 6 February 2026

Societe Generale announces the completion of its share buy-back programme for cancellation purpose* which began on 19 November 2025.

Societe Generale has repurchased 15,170,791 shares which will later be cancelled.

The purchases performed from 2 to 6 February 2026 are described below.

Press contacts:
Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 1 58 98 68 00_ jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.com
Fanny Rouby_+33 1 57 29 11 12_ fanny.rouby@socgen.com

* Societe Generale published on 21 November 2025 morning the new description of the share buy-back programme relating to the 19th resolution of the Combined general meeting of shareholders of 20 May 2025.

Purchases performed by Societe Generale during the period

Issuer name: Societe Generale - LEI O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41

Reference of the financial instrument: ISIN FR0000130809

Period: From 2 to 6 February 2026

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer's nameIssuer's identifying codeDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares (€)Market (MIC code)
SOCIETE GENERALEO2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU412-Feb-26FR000013080912,79072.7893XPAR
SOCIETE GENERALEO2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU412-Feb-26FR00001308094,03472.6378CEUX
SOCIETE GENERALEO2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU412-Feb-26FR000013080966872.6154TQEX
SOCIETE GENERALEO2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU412-Feb-26FR00001308091,03572.6675AQEU
SOCIETE GENERALEO2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU416-Feb-26FR0000130809406,32272.3143XPAR
SOCIETE GENERALEO2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU416-Feb-26FR0000130809174,77072.1294CEUX
SOCIETE GENERALEO2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU416-Feb-26FR000013080926,00071.8948TQEX
SOCIETE GENERALEO2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU416-Feb-26FR000013080932,00071.9202AQEU
TOTAL657,61972.2414

Societe Generale

Societe Generale is a top tier European Bank with around 119,000 employees serving more than 26 million clients in 62 countries across the world. We have been supporting the development of our economies for 160 years, providing our corporate, institutional, and individual clients with a wide array of value-added advisory and financial solutions. Our long-lasting and trusted relationships with the clients, our cutting-edge expertise, our unique innovation, our ESG capabilities and leading franchises are part of our DNA and serve our most essential objective - to deliver sustainable value creation for all our stakeholders.

The Group runs three complementary sets of businesses, embedding ESG offerings for all its clients:

  • French Retail, Private Banking and Insurance, with leading retail bank SG and insurance franchise, premium private banking services, and the leading digital bank BoursoBank.
  • Global Banking and Investor Solutions, a top tier wholesale bank offering tailored-made solutions with distinctive global leadership in equity derivatives, structured finance and ESG.
  • Mobility, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, comprising well-established universal banks (in Czech Republic, Romania and several African countries), Ayvens (the new ALD I LeasePlan brand), a global player in sustainable mobility, as well as specialized financing activities.

Committed to building together with its clients a better and sustainable future, Societe Generale aims to be a leading partner in the environmental transition and sustainability overall. The Group is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Refinitiv Diversity and Inclusion Index, Euronext Vigeo (Europe and Eurozone), STOXX Global ESG Leaders indexes, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index (World and Europe).

In case of doubt regarding the authenticity of this press release, please go to the end of the Group News page on societegenerale.com website where official Press Releases sent by Societe Generale can be certified using blockchain technology. A link will allow you to check the document's legitimacy directly on the web page.

For more information, you can follow us on Twitter/X @societegenerale or visit our website societegenerale.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
