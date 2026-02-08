

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday release December data for current account, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The current account is expected to show a surplus of 1.060 trillion yen, down from 3.674 trillion yen in November.



Japan also will see January figures for bank lending and the eco watchers survey. Lending is expected to rise 4.5 percent on year, up from 4.4 percent in December. The eco watchers survey for current conditions is expected to see a score of 49.1, up from 48.6 a month earlier.



Malaysia will provide December numbers for industrial production; in November, output was up 4.3 percent on year.



Taiwan will release January data for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to jump 40.85 percent on year, up from 14.90 percent in December. Exports are called higher by an annual 51.9 percent, up from 43.4 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $16.70 billion, down from 19.43 billion a month earlier.



