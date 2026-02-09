

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The value of overall bank lending was up 4.5 percent on year in January, the Bank of Japan said on Monday - coming in at 663.816 trillion yen.



That was in line with expectations and up from the downwardly revised 4.3 percent increase in December (originally 4.4 percent).



Excluding trusts, bank lending was up an annual 4.9 percent at 584.591 trillion yen - up from 4.8 percent in the previous month.



Lending from trusts was steady at 1.4 percent or 79.225 trillion yen, while lending from foreign banks jumped an annual 33.8 percent to 6.576 trillion yen.



