

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (NPPNY.PK, 4516.T), a Japanese maker of pharmaceuticals and foodstuffs, reported Monday lower profit in the first nine months of fiscal year ending March 31, despite year-over-year growth in revenues.



Looking ahead for the full year, the company now projects profit attributable to owners of parent of 26.30 billion yen or 390.20 yen per basic share, down 19.2 percent from last year, and operating profit of 33 billion yen, down 6.9 percent year-over-year.



For the year, the company now projects revenue of 170 billion yen, a growth of 6.1 percent from last year.



In the nine-month period, the company posted profit attributable to owners of the parent of 25.84 billion yen, 9.5 percent lower than 28.55 billion yen last year. Earnings per share fell to 383.50 yen from 423.84 yen a year ago.



Operating profit stood at 32.33 billion yen, down 1.3 percent from prior year's 32.75 billion yen.



Revenue, however, grew 4.8 percent to 127.15 billion yen from 121.32 billion yen in the previous year.



In Japan, the shares were trading 0.65 percent higher at 5,075.00 yen.



