

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (009540.KS) reported that its fourth quarter net income from continuing operation before income tax was 1.08 trillion Korean won compared to 0.9 trillion won, last year. Net income attributable to shareholders of parent company 683.3 billion won compared to 540.2 billion won, prior year. Operating income increased to 1.04 trillion won from 0.5 trillion won.



Fourth quarter sales were 8.15 trillion won compared to 7.16 trillion won, an increase of 13.8% from a year ago.



