

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - A measure of the public assessment of the current situation of the Japanese economy weakened unexpectedly and marginally at the start of the year, while future conditions turned somewhat optimistic, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.



The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey, which measures the present situation of the economy, dropped to 47.6 in January from 47.7 in December. Meanwhile, economists had forecast the index to rise to 49.1.



Any score below 50 indicates pessimism, while a reading above 50 indicates optimism.



The decrease in the index was driven by a fall in household activity-related measures, especially housing and services.



The outlook index that signals future activity rose to 50.1 from 49.5 in the previous month amid strengthening conditions in corporate activity-related measures.



