

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Orix Corp (IX) reported a profit for its nine months that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY389.675 billion, or JPY346.39 per share. This compares with JPY271.777 billion, or JPY237.03 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.8% to JPY2.408 trillion from JPY2.154 trillion last year.



Orix Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY389.675 Bln. vs. JPY271.777 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY346.39 vs. JPY237.03 last year. -Revenue: JPY2.408 Tn vs. JPY2.154 Tn last year.



This rise in revenue reflects gains on investment securities and dividends, including the recognition of a gain of JPY 11.840 billion related to the transfer of shares of Greenko Energy Holdings, as well as increases in life insurance premiums and related investment and service income.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has reaffirmed its guidance.



Orix still expects a net income of JPY 440 billion, up 25.1% from the prior year. The company continues to anticipate income before income taxes of JPY 640 billion, up 33.2% from last year.



For the full year, the company still aims to pay a total dividend of JPY 120.01 per share, unchanged from the prior year's JPY 120.01 per share.



