Pulsar Helium Reports Pressurized Gas Encounter at Jetstream #6 at the Topaz Helium Project, USA

CASCAIS, Portugal, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulsar Helium Inc. (AIM: PLSR, TSXV: PLSR, OTCQB: PSRHF) ("Pulsar" or the "Company"), a primary helium company, is pleased to announce that the Jetstream #6 appraisal well at the Company's flagship Topaz Project in Minnesota, USA has intersected a pressurized gas zone. The gas zone was encountered at a depth of approximately 1,287 feet (392 meters) with a preliminary bottom-hole pressure of approximately 576 pounds per square inch (psi) encountered and visible gas influx observed during drilling operations. The Jetstream wells continue to maintain a 100% success rate of intersecting pressurized gas.

Highlights:

Jetstream #6 location: Jetstream #6 is located ~1.3 miles (2.1 kilometers) southwest of the discovery well (Jetstream #1) at Topaz, a significant step-out that further extends the project's footprint.

Jetstream #6 is located ~1.3 miles (2.1 kilometers) southwest of the discovery well (Jetstream #1) at Topaz, a significant step-out that further extends the project's footprint. Shallow pressurized gas: Gas was encountered at approximately 1,287 feet (392 meters) depth, with a preliminary bottom-hole pressure of approximately 576 psi, indicating a strongly pressurized system. Gas was visibly seen bubbling through the drilling fluids at surface, confirming active gas flow under pressure.

Gas was encountered at approximately 1,287 feet (392 meters) depth, with a preliminary bottom-hole pressure of approximately 576 psi, indicating a strongly pressurized system. Gas was visibly seen bubbling through the drilling fluids at surface, confirming active gas flow under pressure. Drilling progress: Around-the-clock drilling (24-hour operations with rotating crews) is ongoing as Jetstream #6 advances toward its target depth of between 3,000 and 5,000 feet (914 to 1,524 meters). The well is being drilled using continuous HQ core drilling (3.8 inch (96.0 millimeter) hole diameter) to maximize geological sample recovery while maintaining efficient progress.

Around-the-clock drilling (24-hour operations with rotating crews) is ongoing as Jetstream #6 advances toward its target depth of between 3,000 and 5,000 feet (914 to 1,524 meters). The well is being drilled using continuous HQ core drilling (3.8 inch (96.0 millimeter) hole diameter) to maximize geological sample recovery while maintaining efficient progress. Consistent success: All six Jetstream appraisal wells drilled to date have encountered pressurized gas (a 100% success rate). This consistent success across the program underscores the emerging continuity of the gas-bearing system and the potential of the Topaz Project.

All six Jetstream appraisal wells drilled to date have encountered pressurized gas (a 100% success rate). This consistent success across the program underscores the emerging continuity of the gas-bearing system and the potential of the Topaz Project. Well-Testing: Flow and pressure testing equipment is scheduled to arrive on February 15th, and will be used to test Jetstream appraisal wells #3 and #4. Samples will also be then sent for gas analysis at a laboratory. Appraisal wells #5 and above will be tested when the drill program concludes, which is likely to occur late March, 2026.





Thomas Abraham-James, Pulsar Helium President & CEO, commented:

"Achieving pressurized gas intersections in every Jetstream appraisal well drilled so far speaks to the strength of the geological model we're developing at Topaz. Jetstream #6 is an important step-out well that is 1.3 miles to the southwest from the discovery well, and seeing consistent results at this distance gives us confidence as we transition into the well testing phase. Our focus now is on building a high-quality technical dataset that will allow us to better understand the scale and characteristics of this system as we continue advancing the project."





Figure 1 Location map for the Jetstream wells drilled to date at Pulsar Helium's Topaz Project in Minnesota, USA.

Summary of Jetstream #6

Jetstream #6 is the sixth appraisal well drilled at the Topaz Helium Project and represents a significant step-out from the original discovery well, further extending the project's footprint to the southwest. During drilling, Jetstream #6 intersected a pressurized gas zone at approximately 1,287 feet (392 metres), with a preliminary bottom-hole pressure of approximately 576 psi and visible gas influx observed at surface. Drilling is ongoing using continuous HQ core drilling to maximise geological sample recovery as the well advances toward its target depth of between 3,000 and 5,000 feet (914 to 1,524 metres).

Flow Testing, Pressure Build-Up Program, and gas analysis

Pulsar is preparing to commence a coordinated testing program on Jetstream #3 and #4, expected to begin on or around February 15, 2026. The program is planned to include an initial flow testing phase followed by a pressure build-up period, with each test expected to run for approximately six weeks. Gas samples will be collected during the flow period and submitted for laboratory analysis. Testing on Jetstream #5 and subsequent wells is expected to commence following completion of the current drilling program, anticipated in late March 2026.

About the Topaz Project

The Topaz Helium Project is a large-scale helium exploration opportunity located in Minnesota, USA, a stable jurisdiction with established infrastructure and access to experienced technical services. Exploration and appraisal work to date has identified potentially saleable concentrations of helium, helium-3 and carbon dioxide. Helium-3 is a rare isotope of helium with strategic applications in national security, quantum computing and advanced energy technologies, providing additional potential upside. A total of six appraisal wells have been drilled at Topaz (the sixth still in progress), all of which intersected pressurized gas, representing a 100% success rate to date and supporting the geological model for the project. Ongoing technical work continues to generate encouraging data and is focused on expanding the Company's understanding of the resource through further appraisal, testing and analysis. With a significant acreage position and multiple identified targets, Topaz represents a core asset within the Company's portfolio and underpins its strategy to build exposure to high-value industrial and specialty gas markets.

About Pulsar Helium Inc.

Pulsar Helium Inc. is a publicly traded company quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (United Kingdom) and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange with the ticker PLSR (Canada), as well as on the OTCQB with the ticker PSRHF (United States of America). Pulsar's portfolio consists of its flagship Topaz helium project in Minnesota, the Falcon project in Michigan (both in the USA), and the Tunu helium project in Greenland. Pulsar is the first mover in both locations with primary helium occurrences not associated with the production of hydrocarbons identified at each.

Qualified Person Signoff

In accordance with the AIM Note for Mining and Oil and Gas Companies, the Company discloses that Brad Cage, VP Engineering and Officer of the Company, has reviewed the technical information contained herein. Mr. Cage has approximately 25 years in the oil and gas industry, is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers and is a licensed professional petroleum engineer in Oklahoma, USA.

