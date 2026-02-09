Mitteilung der Eleving Group S.A.

Well-balanced growth delivering strong financial resultsOperational and strategic highlights

Profitability

- Eleving Group ended 2025 with the strongest financial performance to date, recording the revenue of EUR 250.1 million, representing an increase of 15.5% compared to the 2024 results.

- The Group maintained a diversified business operations portfolio, generating a well-balanced revenue stream from all the core business lines: > Traditional vehicle financing products contributed EUR 67.0 million to the revenue (a 6.0% decrease compared to 12M 2024). > Flexible vehicle financing products contributed EUR 60.3 million to the revenue (a 25.9% increase compared to 12M 2024). > Device financing products contributed EUR 7.9 million to the revenue (product launched in 2025). > Consumer lending products contributed EUR 114.9 million to the revenue (a 18.0% increase compared to 12M 2024).

- The Group's adjusted EBITDA reached a twelve-month record high of EUR 101.9 million, representing an increase of 13.5% compared to the corresponding reporting period a year ago.

- The net portfolio increased by EUR 75.4 million in 2025, reaching EUR 446.6 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, representing a 20.3% increase compared to the corresponding reporting period a year ago.

- The net profit before FX and discontinued operations reached EUR 40.8 million by the end of 2025, representing an increase of 25.5% compared to the corresponding reporting period a year ago.

- The total net profit for 2025 remained stable at EUR 29.1 million.

Growth

- In 2025, Eleving Group repeatedly achieved record-high loan issuance volumes, issuing EUR 458.0 million worth of loans to its new and existing clients-an increase of 24.3% compared to the EUR 368.6 million in 2024. Of the total amount issued, EUR 231.6 million were generated by the vehicle and device finance business line, while EUR 226.4 million originated from the consumer finance operations. The vehicle and device finance loan issuance increased by 34.0% year-on-year, while the consumer finance loan issuance grew by 15.7%. The strong growth was driven by an overall surge in the demand for the Group's products, as well as the launch of new product offerings within the vehicle and device product business line, including installment loans in several European markets and smartphone financing in Uganda and Kenya.

- In the fourth quarter of 2025, Eleving Group issued loans totaling EUR 134.0 million, representing a 9.3% increase compared to the third quarter of 2025, when the issued loan volume amounted to EUR 122.6 million. In the fourth quarter of 2025, Kenya and Uganda delivered a strong performance, with smartphone financing recording a 68.5% quarter-on-quarter increase, from EUR 7.6 million issued in the third quarter to EUR 12.9 million issued in the fourth quarter. In Europe, a positive contribution came from the installment loan issuances, with the total volumes increasing from EUR 4.2 million issued in the third quarter of 2025 to EUR 5.9 million issued in the fourth quarter, representing ...

