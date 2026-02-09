Anzeige
NX Filtration N.V.: NX Filtration reports revenue growth of 28% in 2025, on track to achieve medium term growth objectives

Hengelo, the Netherlands, 9 February 2026, 07:00 CET

HENGELO, THE NETHERLANDS - NX Filtration N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: NXFIL), the global provider of breakthrough hollow fiber filtration technology for pure and affordable water with strong sustainability benefits, today reports its consolidated financial statements for 2025. Highlights 2025

o Total revenues1 of €14.1 million, a growth of 28% from 2024, in line with our expectations at the end of 2025. Revenues in the second half of 2025 grew by 45%, on track to achieve our medium term growth objectives
o Significantly improved our funnel of OEM partners for our flagship hollow fiber nanofiltration (HFNF) product, growing with 20 OEMs during 2025 to 180 OEMs, with OEMs progressing into more advanced stages, providing a strong basis for growth
o Gross margin of 59.1%, consistently reflecting our strong technology position
o Lower operating expenses while simultaneously growing the business, leading to a lower normalized EBITDA loss2 from €17.4 million in 2024 to €13.8 million in 2025

o Cash position of €28.5 million at the end of 2025 - being fully invested in our new factory, we continue to expect our cash position to be sufficient to fund our growth ambitions well into the future
o Reiteration of our medium term objectives, with revenue growth of on average 50% per year, sustained strong gross margins and realizing EBITDA break-even operations

Floris Jan Cuypers, CEO of NX Filtration, states:

"NX Filtration is on the right path towards realizing its medium term objectives around growth and profitability. We benefit from a proven track-record of more than 50 operational HFNF projects, and a further 30 projects in commissioning phase. Our enduring high gross margins reflect our strong technology position we have achieved. In 2025, we completed the transfer of all our operations into our new factory, therewith enabling a reduction of our operational expenses while simultaneously growing our business.

Looking back at 2025, I am pleased to say that the transition to our new factory was successful, with operations running smoothly. 2025 was also the year of fierce commercial focus and execution. We optimized our approach towards sweet-spot product-market combinations across our Hollow fiber Nanofiltration (HFNF), Ultrafiltration (UF) and Microfiltration (MF) products. This led to strong progress in our funnels with OEM partners, providing a solid basis for growth in the years to come.

We have a high-quality pipeline in place, with clear sight on projects in 2026. We also took highly qualified people on board to bolster our commercial power. When I combine these improvements with our robust and innovative technology, I am confident of our revenue growth objective of on average 50% per year.

I am proud of the enormous progress our teams are making, setting us up for further growth and making an ever-larger impact on the global water transition."

Download full press release:
https://nxfiltration.com/app/uploads/Press-Release-NX-Filtration-FY-2025-Results.pdf

