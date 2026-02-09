

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NASA's SpaceX Crew-12 mission to the International Space Station will lift off at 6:01 a.m. ET on Wednesday from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.



The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft will carry U.S. astronauts Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway, European astronaut Sophie Adenot and Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev to the orbiting laboratory for a science mission.



The targeted docking time is approximately 10:30 a.m., Thursday, NASA said.



This is NASA's 12th crew rotation mission and the 13th human spaceflight mission to the space station supported by the Dragon spacecraft since 2020, as part of the agency's Commercial Crew Program.



NASA's Commercial Crew Program has delivered on its goal of safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation to and from the International Space Station from the United States through a partnership with American private industry. This partnership is opening access to low Earth orbit and the International Space Station to more people, more science, and more commercial opportunities. For more than 25 years, humans have continuously lived and worked aboard the ISS, advancing scientific knowledge and demonstrating new technologies to prepare for human exploration of Moon and Mars.



