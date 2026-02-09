Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2026) - Capitan Silver Corp. (TSXV: CAPT) ("Capitan" or "the Company") is pleased to report that a second drill rig has arrived on site and has commenced drilling at the Company's Cruz de Plata silver-gold project in Durango, Mexico. The newly arrived core rig joins a reverse circulation ("RC") rig that is already drilling on the property.

An aggressive 60,000-metre drill program is planned for Capitan's Cruz de Plata project in 2026. This will be the largest drill program in the Company's history and four times (4x) the size of Capitan's 2025 drill program. The second rig is one of three (3) core rigs that are planned to arrive at the property and will be used to test high-priority targets with the goal of extending advanced high-grade mineralized zones along the Jesus Maria Silver Trend, which also includes the Gully Fault and Peñoles Fault targets (see Figure 1 below).

The core rig's immediate focus will be on expanding the newly defined high-grade zone which was discovered proximal to the Peñoles fault. It will target mineralization both at depth and down plunge of previously reported holes 25-ERRC-12, 26 and 34.

Drill hole 25-ERRC-12 (see Capitan news release dated September 2, 2025)

25-ERRC-12 intersected 2,636 g/t Ag over 1.5m, within a wider interval of 1,400 g/t Ag over 4.6m, occurring within a broader zone of 370.2 g/t Ag over 19.8m

Drill hole 25-ERRC-26 (see Capitan news release dated November 11, 2025)

Upper zone: intersected 612.9 g/t AgEq over 1.5m , within a broader zone of 155.9 g/t AgEq over 6.1m

intersected , within a broader zone of Lower zone: intersected 1,767.4 g/t AgEq over 1.5m, within a broader zone of 1,222.1 g/t AgEq over 3m, which is part of a wider interval of 234.2 g/t AgEq over 25.9m

Drill hole 25-ERRC-34 (see Capitan news release dated February 2, 2026)

25-ERRC-34 intersected 1,130.1 g/t AgEq over 1.5m, within a broader zone of 240.5 g/t AgEq over 25.9m

Figure 1: Cruz de Plata drill plan map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7373/283158_fe927b90c4ae7b7b_002full.jpg

Metal Recovery: Ag 94%, Au 86%, Pb 93.5%, Zn 92%

AgEq considers Ag, Au, Pb and Zn and calculated as follows: AgEq = Ag g/t + (80x Au g/t) + (0.003 x Pb g/t) + (0.0037 x Zn g/t). High grades have not been capped. RC Drill samples have been analysed by Bureau Veritas using the following codes: MA300, 4-acid digestion, multi-element analysis (Vancouver Lab). Au is analyzed using Fire Assay (FA430, Durango Lab). Overlimit (>200 ppm Ag) assays utilize method MA370, with gravimetric utilized for any overlimit thereafter. RC Drill samples have also been sent to SGS labs in Durango for Fire assay and Four-acid Multi-element analysis using the following codes: GE-FAA30V6 and GEICP40Q12, with over assays using the following codes: GO_FAG37V for Au and Ag. QAQC: Capitan Silver maintains a rigorous QAQC program and inserts multiple standards, blanks and duplicates into the sample stream at regular intervals. Check Assays are performed at SGS laboratories in Durango, Mexico. True widths along the Jesús María Trend are estimated to be 70-90% of the drilled width. At new drill targets/discoveries, true widths are unknown. Intervals are calculated at a 25 g/t AgEq cut-off and are cut at a maximum of 3 metres of internal dilution. Some numbers may not sum correctly due to rounding.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Marc Idziszek, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration of Capitan, and a "qualified person" (with the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects).

About Capitan Silver Corp.

Capitan Silver is defining a new high-grade silver system at its Cruz de Plata project, located in the heart of Mexico's primary silver belt. The Company is led by a proven and accomplished management team that has previously advanced three projects into production, on time and on budget. The Company has been diligent in maintaining a tight share structure and has one of the tightest share structures among its peer group, with the top three shareholders owning approximately 37% of the Company's share capital. Capitan Silver is fully funded and actively drilling at its Cruz de Plata silver project.

