

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) announced Loss for fourth quarter of -$243 million



The company's earnings came in at -$243 million, or -$0.44 per share. This compares with -$447 million, or -$0.92 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$237 million or -$0.43 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.3% to $4.313 billion from $4.325 billion last year.



Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



Lourenco Goncalves, CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs, said: 'Our performance in 2025 was negatively affected by persistently weak production levels from the automotive sector throughout the entire year, an expiring five-year slab contract becoming value-destructive during its last year, and a newly adverse dynamic in the Canadian market. Fortunately, as we started 2026, these negative situations have all improved. At the same time, the trade environment in the United States continues to move in a very constructive direction, setting the stage for dramatically improved results this year.'



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the company anticipates capital expenditure of around $700 million.



