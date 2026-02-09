Anzeige
Montag, 09.02.2026
Goldman sieht 15.000 USD bei Kupfer - dieser Explorer ist noch völlig unbekannt
WKN: A41EJR | ISIN: US59356Q1085 | Ticker-Symbol: U42
Tradegate
09.02.26 | 09:30
36,200 Euro
+1,12 % +0,400
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
09.02.2026 12:48 Uhr
Miami International Holdings Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

PRINCETON, N.J. and MIAMI, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MIAX), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025 after the close of market trading on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. A conference call with remarks by the company's senior management will begin at 5:00 p.m. ET.

MIAX Logo

Participants can access the call at 866-652-5200 (international dial-in 412-317-6060). A slide presentation will be available in the "Events & Presentations" section of MIAX's website at https://ir.miaxglobal.com/ after the earnings release is issued. The call will also be available via webcast on the "Events & Presentations" section of MIAX's website or by clicking on the webcast link here.

About MIAX
Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MIAX) is a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes and geographies. MIAX operates eight exchanges across options, futures, equities and international markets including MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl, MIAX Emerald, MIAX Sapphire, MIAX Pearl Equities, MIAX Futures, The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and The International Stock Exchange (TISE). MIAX also owns Dorman Trading, a full-service Futures Commission Merchant. To learn more about MIAX, please visit www.miaxglobal.com.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include the risks and uncertainties listed in Miami International Holdings, Inc.'s (together with its subsidiaries, the Company) public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In providing forward-looking statements, the Company is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

MIAX Contacts:
Investors: investor.relations@miaxglobal.com
Media: media@miaxglobal.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2635716/MIAX_new_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/miami-international-holdings-announces-date-of-fourth-quarter-2025-earnings-release-and-conference-call-302682171.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
