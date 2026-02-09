

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Waters Corp. (WAT) released a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $225.21 million, or $3.77 per share. This compares with $231.40 million, or $3.88 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Waters Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $270.76 million or $4.53 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.8% to $932.36 million from $872.71 million last year.



Waters Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $225.21 Mln. vs. $231.40 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.77 vs. $3.88 last year. -Revenue: $932.36 Mln vs. $872.71 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.25 To $ 2.35



