

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Aviation Administration has fined and suspended or revoked the licenses of multiple drone operators in 2025 for unsafe and unauthorized operations, including flights near major sporting events, emergency response activities, and in restricted airspace.



FAA said that it stepped up drone enforcement operations last year as such flights can pose significant safety risks to other aircraft, first responders and the public.



'The FAA will take decisive action against drone operators who ignore safety rules or operate without authorization,' said FAA Chief Counsel Liam McKenna. 'These unsafe operations create serious risks, and the FAA will hold operators fully accountable for any violations.'



In 2026, the FAA had updated its enforcement policy to require legal action when drone operations endanger the public, violate airspace restrictions, or are conducted in furtherance of another crime.



Drone operators who fly unsafely or without permission can be fined up to $75,000 per violation. The FAA can also suspend or revoke their pilot's license. Even if they don't have a license, the FAA can still fine them or their company.



The FAA levied a fine of $20,371 for operating a drone in restricted airspace near Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump's luxury resort club in Palm Beach, Florida, on January 13, 2025.



In a similar incident at the national historic landmark in September, FAA revoked the license of a drone.



