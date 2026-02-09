

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) reported a profit for third quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $40.06 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $361.75 million, or $1.19 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Dynatrace, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $134.67 million or $0.44 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 18.2% to $515.47 million from $436.17 million last year.



Dynatrace, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $40.06 Mln. vs. $361.75 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.13 vs. $1.19 last year. -Revenue: $515.47 Mln vs. $436.17 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.38 To $ 0.39 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 518 M To $ 523 M Full year EPS guidance: $ 1.67 To $ 1.69 Full year revenue guidance: $ 2005 M To $ 2010 M



