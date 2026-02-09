

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Apollo Global Management, Inc (APO) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $660 million, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $1.462 billion, or $2.39 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Apollo Global Management, Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.540 billion or $2.47 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 86.7% to $9.864 billion from $5.283 billion last year.



Apollo Global Management, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



