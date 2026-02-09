

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Mining stocks are turning in a fine performance in the UK stock market on Monday, while shares from other sectors are a bit mixed in somewhat cautious trade as investors look ahead to some crucial U.S. economic data later in the week for clues about the Federal Reserve's policy moves.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 11.77 points or 0.11% at 10,357.98 a few minutes before noon.



Endeavour Mining is gaining 3.3%. Fresnillo and Glencore are up 2.5% over previous closing levels, while Antofagasta is up nearly 2%.



Metlen Energy & Metals is climbing up nearly 4.5%. BAE Systems, Rolls-Royce Holdings, IAG, Babcock International, Melrose Industries, Spirax Group, Mondi, Vodafone Group, Experia, Weir Group, ICG, Croda International, Diageo, Hiscox and Hikma Pharmaceuticals are up 1%-2%.



Natwest Group is down nearly 6% after the bank agreed to buy private equity-backed wealth management group Evelyn Partners. Lloyds Banking Group is down 3.7%.



BT Group, British Land, Barratt Redrow, Marks & Spencer, British American Tobacco, Compass Group, Associated British Foods, Bunzl and Reckitt Benckiser are down 1%-1.7%.



In economic news, UK recruiters reported a softer drop in permanent job placements in January and vacancies continued to fall at a slower pace, monthly data from S&P Global showed.



There was another decline in permanent job placements in January amid reports of weak market conditions and employer concerns costs, the KPMG/REC Report on Jobs said. However, the pace of decrease eased to the weakest in 18 months.



At the same time, temp billings increased for only the second time since May 2024, though growth was marginal.



The availability of candidates continued to rise largely due to redundancies and fewer job opportunities. Nonetheless, the rate of expansion was the softest in 12 months.



Data showed improvement in pay trends for both permanent and temporary staff. Starting salaries grew at the fastest pace in nearly a year-and-a-half and temp wage growth hit the joint-highest since May 2024.



