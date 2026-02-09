American Resources Corporation's ReElement Technologies Announce Attendance at Key African Critical Mineral Conference

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / February 9, 2026 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources") and its affiliated rare earth and critical mineral refining platform, ReElement Technologies Corporation ("ReElement"), today announced their attendance at Investing In African Mining INDABA 2026. Representatives will be offering thought leadership, and meeting with customers, investors, and strategic partners across the critical mineral, technology, and industrial innovation ecosystems.

Investing In African Mining INDABA 2026

Date: February 9 - February 12, 2026

Location: Cape Town, South Africa

Three senior executives from ReElement Technologies will participate in the Investing in African Mining, INDABA 2026:

Ben Kincaid , ReElement Technologies Africa CEO

Mark Jensen , ReElement Technologies CEO

Shane Tragethon, ReElement Technologies VP of International Strategy

All three executives will be available for business meetings and media interviews. To schedule time to meet with Ben, Mark or Shane, please reach out via LinkedIn.

Strategic Focus in Africa

ReElement's strategy centers on working with African partners to advance minerals processing that drives industrial and economic development in Africa while securing minerals supply chains vital for American industry. Their focus is on developing partnerships to provide supply chain solutions for industries in the U.S. and allied nations.

The Investing in African Mining Indaba conference is a premier global forum for mining professionals, investors, and industry leaders looking to capitalize on the vast opportunities in Africa's mining sector. The event is a crucial platform for shaping the future of mining on the African continent.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation, a portfolio company of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements. Its multi-mineral, multi-feedstock platform technology focuses on the refining of recycled material from rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, concentrated ores and brines, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a cost effective and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Powered by ReElement" process which collaboratively utilizes its exclusively licensed intellectual property within its partners' material processing flow sheets to more efficiently support the global supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery-grade products. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation is a leader in the critical mineral supply chain, developing innovative solutions both upstream and downstream of the refining process. The company and its affiliates focus on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon and iron ore, essential ingredients in steelmaking, as well as critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market and recycled metals.

Leveraging its affiliation and former parent status of ReElement Technologies Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements, American Resources is investing in and developing efficient upstream and downstream critical mineral operations. These operations include mining interests in conventional and unconventional sources, recycling, and manufacturing.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

(908) 824 - 0775

arec@jtcir.com

Media Inquiries:

Marjorie Weisskohl

703-587-1532

mweisskohl@allseasonspr.com

Company Contact:

Mark LaVerghetta

317-855-9926 ext. 0

investor@americanresourcescorp.com

