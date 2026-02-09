Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2026) - Pasinex Resources Limited (CSE: PSE) (FSE: PNX) ("Pasinex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.

The conference will be held in-person at The Omni King Edward Hotel on February 26-27, 2026.

Pasinex Executive Chairman, Dr. Larry Seeley, will present on February 26 at 4:00 PM Eastern Standard Time, providing an update on the Company's strategic priorities, recent operational and corporate developments, and the next phase of mine development at its Turkish assets.

Red Cloud Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase brings together senior mining executives, institutional investors, and industry professionals for two days of focused presentations and one-on-one meetings.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit:

https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2026/.

About Pasinex

Pasinex Resources Limited is a growing, zinc-focused mining company based in Toronto, Canada. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Horzum A.S owns and operates the producing Pinargözü high-grade zinc mine in Türkiye, selling directly to zinc smelters and refiners via commodity brokers. Pasinex owns 100% of Sarikaya Group IV lead-zinc operating license in Kayseri Province, Türkiye, representing significant potential for near-term profitability and major zinc discoveries.

Pasinex also holds a 51% interest in the Gunman Project, a high-grade zinc exploration project located in Nevada.

Led by a seasoned management team with extensive experience in mineral exploration and mine development, Pasinex's mission is to explore and extract high-grade material, driving growth and creating value for shareholders, employees, and local communities, while maintaining the highest standards of safety, health, and environmental responsibility.

Visit our website at www.pasinex.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

PASINEX RESOURCES LIMITED



"Ian D. Atacan"

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

