Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2026) - AE Fuels Corporation (TSXV: AEF) (OTCQB: NRGFF) ("AEF" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has obtained approval for trading on the OTCQB, a US trading platform operated by OTC Markets Group in New York. The Company's common stock will officially commence trading today on the OTCQB under the symbol "NRGFF". Investors can find quotes for the Company's common stock on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/NRGFF.

Gary Lewis, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company said, "With two US-facing critical minerals projects, expanding our reach into the US institutional and retail investment community was a logical extension of our investor relations strategy. The OTCQB listing will greatly enhance visibility and liquidity in one of the largest investor markets globally."

The OTCQB is the venture tier of OTC Markets on which over 12,000 U.S. and global securities trade. The OTCQB is recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities. OTC Markets Group enables investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empowers companies to improve the quality of information available for investors. OTCQB listed companies must be current in their financial reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process, including meeting a minimum bid price and other financial conditions. With more compliance and quality standards, the OTCQB provides investors improved visibility to enhance trading decisions.

About AE Fuels Corporation

AE Fuels Corporation (AEF) is a critical minerals company focused on the extraction and purification of materials that power electrification and energy storage. AEF has a multi-asset portfolio strategically located in tier one jurisdictions with manganese projects in the Pilbara Region of Western Australia and fluorspar prospects in New Mexico in the United States. Manganese and fluorspar are essential raw materials to multiple high-growth industries and are designated critical minerals in Australia, US and EU due to their importance to energy security and clean technology supply chains. AEF is advancing development activities aimed at delivering reliable, allied-sourced supply of these materials to reduce US dependence on high-risk or non-aligned jurisdictions.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein in the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the scope, timing and results of the pre-feasibility study and environmental baseline studies; the scope, timing and results of metallurgical testwork and process development; the potential production of High-Purity Manganese Sulphate Monohydrate (HPMSM), including suitability for battery and precursor specifications; exploration activities and exploration results; potential changes to mineral resources; and the Company's business objectives and strategy. Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations, estimates and assumptions as of the date of this news release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: results of exploration, metallurgical and engineering work; assumptions underlying technical and economic studies; commodity price and market volatility; availability of financing on acceptable terms; permitting and environmental approvals; operating and capital cost assumptions; and general economic, market and business conditions. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

