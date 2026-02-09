Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2026) - Taurus Gold Corp. (CSE: TAUR) ("Taurus" or the "Company") announces management changes at Taurus.

Mr. Robert Sim resigned his position as Director and CEO of Taurus, effective February 7, 2026.

Mr. Asaf Itzhaik has been appointed by the Board of Directors as a director, effective February 7, 2026.

Mr. Nissim Daniel, Director of Taurus, has been appointed by the Board of Directors as the CEO, effective February 7, 2026.

Asaf Itzhaik brings an impressive background spanning 30 years managing an acclaimed Israeli optic brand that specializes in serving athletes. With a wealth of experience in both retail and real estate, locally and internationally, Mr. Itzhaik brings a unique blend of business acumen and strategic vision to the board. His extensive expertise includes business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) operations, providing him with a holistic understanding of market dynamics and consumer preferences. Mr. Itzhaik's proven track record of driving growth and innovation in his previous ventures makes him a valuable addition to Taurus leadership team. Mr. Itzhaik also serves as a director of Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: CMND), N2OFF, Inc. (NASDAQ: NITO), Polyrizon Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLRZ), Fort Technology Inc. (TSXV: FORT), Plantify Foods Inc. (TSXV: PTFY) and IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ: IMCC)

About Taurus Gold Corp.

Taurus Gold is a growth-oriented mineral exploration company with a 51% interest in the Charlotte gold-silver property in the Yukon. The Charlotte Property covers approximately 23 square kilometres and is road accessible within the established Dawson Range mining district. The Company's focus remains on advancing this flagship property through systematic exploration and development.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Gabriel Kabazo, CFO / Director

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE, NOR HAS OR DOES THE CSE'S REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the future role and contributions of the Company's newly appointed director and Chief Executive Officer, the Company's future plans and objectives, and the Company's ability to advance its mineral exploration activities under new management. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan".

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions regarding, among other things, the continued involvement of current management and the directors of the Company. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: risks associated with changes in management, the Company's ability to retain key personnel, general business and economic conditions, and other factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents available under the Company's profile on http://www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Source: Taurus Gold Corp.