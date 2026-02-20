Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2026) - Taurus Gold Corp. (CSE: TAUR) ("Taurus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the annual general and special meeting of shareholders ("AGSM") held today in person at 11:00am (Pacific Time).

Shareholders approved all the matters recommended by management, including:

fixing the number of directors at three (3) persons and electing Nissim Daniel, Asaf Itzhaik and Yuli Kabazo as directors of the Company for the ensuing year;

approving the appointment Charlton and Company, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year;

approving the Company's change of business to a technology issuer focused on the commercialization of quantum technology, as more particularly described in the Company's management information circular dated January 19, 2026 found on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca, with such change of business remaining subject to review and approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange; and

approving by way of special resolution a consolidation of all the issued and outstanding shares of the Company on the basis of up to one hundred (100) pre-consolidation common shares for every one (1) post-consolidation common share, such consolidation ratio to be determined by the board of directors (the "Board")

About Taurus Gold Corp.

Taurus Gold is a growth-oriented mineral exploration company with a 51% interest in the Charlotte gold-silver property in the Yukon. The Charlotte Property covers approximately 23 square kilometers and is road accessible within the established Dawson Range mining district. The Company's focus remains on advancing this flagship property through systematic exploration and development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", "likely", "probably", "intends", "plans", or "projects".

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: the proposed change of business from a mineral exploration company to a technology issuer focused on the commercialization of quantum technology (the "Change of Business"); the anticipated benefits of the Change of Business, including the Company's ability to successfully develop, commercialize and generate revenue from quantum technology; the receipt of approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") for the Change of Business and the timing thereof; the proposed consolidation of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of up to one hundred (100) pre-consolidation common shares for every one (1) post-consolidation common share (the "Consolidation"), including the determination of the final consolidation ratio by the board of directors and the timing and implementation of the Consolidation; the future plans and objectives of the Company following completion of the Change of Business; the Company's ability to satisfy all applicable regulatory requirements in connection with the Change of Business and the Consolidation; and the Company's future business plans, growth strategy and anticipated capital requirements.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: the CSE will grant approval for the Change of Business on terms acceptable to the Company; the Company will be able to successfully transition from a mineral exploration company to a technology issuer; quantum technology being commercially viable and having sufficient market demand; the Company's ability to attract and retain qualified personnel with expertise in quantum technology; the availability of adequate financing on terms acceptable to the Company to fund its business transition and ongoing operations; the Company's ability to obtain and protect intellectual property rights relating to its quantum technology; general economic, market and business conditions; and the absence of material adverse changes in the industry or the Canadian and global economies.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the CSE may not approve the Change of Business, or may impose conditions that are unacceptable to the Company; the Company may not be able to successfully develop or commercialize quantum technology; quantum technology is an early-stage and rapidly evolving field subject to significant technological, scientific and competitive uncertainty; the Company has no operating history as a technology issuer and there can be no assurance that it will be able to generate revenue from quantum technology; the Company may require significant additional capital to fund its technology business, and such capital may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the Company may not be able to attract or retain personnel with the technical expertise required to develop and commercialize quantum technology; competitive risks from other companies and institutions developing quantum technology; risks related to the protection and enforcement of intellectual property rights; the Consolidation may not be implemented on the terms or timeline anticipated, or at all; the Consolidation may adversely affect the trading price and liquidity of the Company's common shares; general economic, political and market conditions; changes in applicable laws or regulations; fluctuations in securities markets; and other risks and uncertainties discussed in the Company's disclosure documents, which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

