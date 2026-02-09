Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 09.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldman sieht 15.000 USD bei Kupfer - dieser Explorer ist noch völlig unbekannt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JH2F | ISIN: US5011471027 | Ticker-Symbol: 4KB
Stuttgart
09.02.26 | 13:47
226,90 Euro
-1,39 % -3,20
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
KRYSTAL BIOTECH INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KRYSTAL BIOTECH INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
226,10236,0014:19
226,10236,0014:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.02.2026 14:06 Uhr
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Krystal Biotech, Inc.: Krystal Biotech Announces RMAT Designation Granted by FDA to KB707 for the Treatment of Advanced or Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krystal Biotech, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: KRYS) announced today that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation to KB707, the Company's redosable immunotherapy designed to drive sustained, localized expression of interleukin-2 and interleukin-12 in the tumor microenvironment, for the treatment of advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

"The FDA's decision to grant RMAT designation to KB707 reflects both the urgent unmet need for new NSCLC therapies as well as the promising early clinical evidence of efficacy we have observed with inhaled KB707 in patients with advanced NSCLC," said Suma Krishnan, President of Research and Development at Krystal Biotech. "This is the second RMAT designation granted to a Krystal program and, as such, we know first-hand the benefits that this designation can provide to accelerate development and shorten the path to a potential approval. We are excited to work closely with the FDA to maximize the potential impact of our KB707 program for patients with NSCLC."

The FDA's RMAT designation is intended to support and expedite the development of regenerative medicine therapies, including gene therapies. An investigational regenerative medicine therapy is eligible for the RMAT designation if it is intended to treat, modify, reverse or cure a serious or life-threatening disease or condition and preliminary clinical evidence indicates potential to address unmet medical needs for that disease or condition. The designation provides all the benefits of the FDA's Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy designations, including potential for rolling review, intensive FDA guidance and interaction, and organizational commitment from senior managers at the FDA, as well as the ability to work more closely and frequently with the FDA to discuss innovative trial designs, surrogate or intermediate endpoints to support potential accelerated approval, and novel approaches to satisfy post-approval requirements.

Data to support the FDA's RMAT designation included early clinical evidence from the Company's ongoing KYANITE-1 study that demonstrated consistent and meaningful antitumor activity, including durable responses and clinically significant tumor reductions, in patients with heavily pre-treated advanced NSCLC receiving inhaled KB707. Enrollment in KYANITE-1 is ongoing, and further details will be presented at upcoming scientific conferences. Additional details about the study can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov under NCT identifier NCT06228326.

About Krystal Biotech, Inc.
Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) is a fully integrated, commercial-stage, global biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of genetic medicines to treat diseases with high unmet medical needs. VYJUVEK, the Company's first commercial product, is the first-ever redosable gene therapy and the first genetic medicine approved in the United States, Europe, and Japan for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. The Company is rapidly advancing a robust preclinical and clinical pipeline of investigational genetic medicines. Krystal Biotech is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit http://www.krystalbio.com, and follow @KrystalBiotech on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

CONTACT
Investors and Media:
Stéphane Paquette, PhD
Krystal Biotech
spaquette@krystalbio.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.