CSP, Inc.: ARIA Cybersecurity and Acronis Debut Windows 10 End of Support Extension of Life Solution

ARIA and Acronis host live event to demonstrate how AZT PROTECT can be used to extend the life of Windows 10 OT systems - Saving up to 10s of $1000s per endpoint

LOWELL, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / February 9, 2026 / ARIA Cybersecurity, a CSPi business (NASDAQ:CSPi), and Acronis addressed the Operational Technology industry's greatest current challenge - the forced migration of up to millions of industrial automation endpoints running on Windows 10 to Windows 11 with no return on that investment.

The two companies, in a live online event, discussed the challenges the OT industry faces when operating systems like Windows 10 hit the end of support. Forced migration requires: a large operational effort that includes:

Retesting every application's performance and functionality.

Upgrading hardware that cannot accommodate the Windows 11 performance tax.

The potential disruption to production to phase in the upgrade.

The increased risk to production and safety of moving off a long-term stable system.

ARIA demonstrated the AZT solution which Acronis resells alongside its industry leading Cyber Protect back-up system.

Demonstrating how AZT's patented approach can protect against vulnerability exploit attacks that up till now the industry could only rely on vendor patches to stop.

Thereby extending the life of Windows 10 systems

ARIA and Acronis discussed customers who reported saving $25,000 per device or more deploying AZT rather than upgrading to Windows 11 based endpoints. An immediate ROI of up to 100 to 1.

Watch the discussion and see the solution in action at: Extending the life of Windows10 in OT environments.

AZT PROTECT provides a lock-down approach to protecting critical infrastructure applications from unintended updates as well as attacks, such as stopping all forms of malware, ransomware, and nation-state-backed attacks on these applications and the operating systems on which they run. In addition, AZT stops code-based exploits that previously had to be stopped by OS based security patches, thus extending the useful life of such legacy operating system-based production systems - once such patches are no longer provided by the vendor.

The solution utilizes patented reactive AI-based countermeasures to stop the attacks as they land on an operation's most vulnerable critical production control systems. These countermeasures lock down critical applications from unscheduled updates and adulteration while stopping code-based attacks, such as malware and ransomware, from executing. Further, they disrupt the techniques nation-state-backed attackers utilize to land, expand, and then escalate privileges to take control of such systems.

To learn more about the capabilities between Acronis and ARIA's AZT PROTECT, visit: www.ariacybersecurity.com/aria-azt-protect/

About ARIA Cybersecurity

ARIA Cybersecurity , a business of CSPi Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI), recognizes that better, stronger, more effective cybersecurity starts with a smarter approach. Our solutions provide new ways for organizations to protect their most critical assets-they can shield their critical applications from attack with our AZT PROTECT solution, while monitoring internal traffic, device-level logs, and alert output with our ARIA ADR solution to substantially improve threat detection and surgically disrupt cyberattacks and data exfiltration. Customers in a range of industries rely on our solutions to protect their most critical assets and applications-no matter where they are stored, used, or accessed. Learn more at ARIACybersecurity.com.

ARIA Cybersecurity Media Contact

Gary Southwell

info@ariacybersecurity.com

SOURCE: CSP, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/aria-cybersecurity-and-acronis-debut-windows-10-end-of-support-ex-1134814