Ondas Holdings Inc.: Ondas' 4M Defense Secures $30 Million Multi-Year Demining Program in Israel

Multi-year smart demining program along the Israel-Syria border represents one of the largest land-clearance projects ever undertaken in Israel

The project demonstrates a broader strategy to expand Ondas' offerings across the full border security lifecycle

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 9, 2026 / Ondas Inc. (Nasdaq:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of autonomous aerial and ground robot intelligence through its Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS) business unit and private wireless solutions through Ondas Networks, today announced that its smart demining subsidiary, 4M Defense, has been awarded a large-scale multi-year demining program in Israel, after winning with a tender valued at over $30 million. The project will be executed based upon defined project milestones, with an initial execution period of up to three years and options for extensions and scope expansion.

The project will be led by 4M Defense, Ondas' smart demining subsidiary, and represents one of the largest demining projects ever undertaken in Israel. The program covers approximately ~741 acres along the Israel-Syria border, a historically contaminated and strategically sensitive region.

"This award reflects the increasing demand for advanced, technology-driven approaches to land clearance in complex and high-risk defense environments," said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas Inc. "4M Defense has developed a differentiated smart demining capability that combines autonomy, robotics, and aerial intelligence to dramatically improve safety, speed, and operational efficiency. This project validates both the scale and strategic importance of autonomous demining within Ondas' growing defense portfolio."

"This program reflects Ondas' broader strategy to deliver end-to-end solutions for border environments across all phases of conflict." said Oshri Lugassy, Co-CEO of Ondas Autonomous Systems, "Prior to conflict, Ondas' systems support persistent border monitoring, mapping, and early threat detection. During active conflict, the Company's autonomous aerial and robotic platforms enable continuous intelligence, risk reduction for personnel, and resilient operations in contested and denied environments. Following conflict, Ondas' smart demining and land-intelligence capabilities play a critical role in land clearance, hazard reduction, and the safe restoration of border areas and critical terrain."

The award further strengthens Ondas' position in Israel, a global center for defense innovation, and expands the Company's role in defense-related and humanitarian demining missions. The project aligns with Ondas' system-of-systems strategy, combining multiple autonomous platforms, sensors, and analytical tools into a unified operational framework.

4M Defense's intelligence-led approach replaces traditional labor-intensive demining methods with a technology-first process, enabling defense authorities to prioritize clearance activities, improve decision-making, and safely reclaim large areas of land for security and operational use.

Ondas expects this deployment to serve as a reference program for future large-scale autonomous demining and land-intelligence projects globally.

About Ondas Inc.

Ondas Inc. (Nasdaq: ONDS) is a leading provider of autonomous systems and private wireless solutions through its business units Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS), Ondas Capital and Ondas Networks. Ondas' technologies offer a powerful combination of aerial intelligence and next-generation connectivity to enhance security, operational efficiency, and data-driven decision-making across essential industries.

Ondas Autonomous Systems ("OAS") delivers a portfolio of AI-powered defense and security platforms deployed globally to protect sensitive sites, populations, and critical infrastructure. Through its operating companies-American Robotics, Airobotics, Apeiro Motion, Roboteam Ltd., and Sentrycs-OAS provides an integrated suite of autonomous aerial, ground, and counter-UAS solutions. These include the Optimus System, the first FAA-certified small UAS for fully automated aerial security and data capture; Iron Drone Raider, an autonomous counter-UAS interception platform; Roboteam's combat-proven tactical ground robotic systems for military and special operations forces; Apeiro Motion's advanced ground robotics and tethered UAV systems with proprietary navigation and communications technologies; and Sentrycs' Cyber-over-RF (CoRF) and protocol-manipulation counter-UAS solutions.

Ondas Capital plans to combine advisory services and strategic investment management services to accelerate the rapid scaling and global deployment of unmanned and autonomous systems to Allied defense and security markets.

Ondas Networks provides software-defined wireless broadband technology through its FullMAX platform, based on the IEEE 802.16t standard. This standards-based system delivers high-performance connectivity for mission-critical IoT applications in markets such as rail, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, and government.

For additional information on Ondas Inc.: www.ondas.com, X and LinkedIn

For Ondas Autonomous Systems: LinkedIn

For Airobotics: www.airoboticsdrones.com, X and LinkedIn

For American Robotics: www.american-robotics.com, X and LinkedIn

For Sentrycs: www.sentrycs.com, X and LinkedIn

For Roboteam: www.robo-team.com, X and LinkedIn

For Apeiro Motion: www.apeiro-motion.com, LinkedIn

For Ondas Networks: www.ondasnetworks.com, X and LinkedIn

