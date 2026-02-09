Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 09.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldman sieht 15.000 USD bei Kupfer - dieser Explorer ist noch völlig unbekannt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 918422 | ISIN: US67066G1040 | Ticker-Symbol: NVD
Tradegate
09.02.26 | 15:05
154,70 Euro
-1,38 % -2,16
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
NVIDIA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NVIDIA CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
154,60154,6815:06
154,58154,6615:06
ACCESS Newswire
09.02.2026 14:38 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AVTRMed Selected as Member of NVIDIA Inception Program, Advancing its Enterprise AI Platform for Healthcare Delivery

Selection validates AVTRMed's technical architecture and accelerates its go-to-market strategy for scaling its intelligent automation platform

DAKOTA DUNES, SOUTH DAKOTA / ACCESS Newswire / February 9, 2026 / AVTRMed, Inc., a healthcare AI company building autonomous clinical workflow solutions, today announced its acceptance into the NVIDIA Inception program, a global initiative supporting startups developing transformative technologies in artificial intelligence and accelerated computing.

The NVIDIA Inception program provides AVTRMed with access to NVIDIA's advanced AI frameworks, infrastructure, technical expertise and capabilities to scale its eye care platform and later expand to additional healthcare verticals. Selection into the program validates AVTRMed's technical architecture and solidifies its position in the rapidly growing AI-enabled healthcare sector.

"Joining NVIDIA Inception is a strategic milestone that validates our mission and strengthens our foundation for sustained growth," says Dr. Steven Ferguson, CEO of AVTRMed. "This collaboration empowers AVTRMed to deliver high-impact clinical and operational AI solutions at scale, alongside leading innovators in healthcare AI."

AVTRMed is developing a next-generation platform designed to address structural inefficiencies in healthcare delivery through intelligent, autonomous digital workflows. The company's AI Clinic Assistant is currently deployed in live clinical eye care environments, demonstrating meaningful reductions in administrative workload and improvements in patient appointment adherence. As healthcare organizations increasingly seek AI solutions that deliver immediate ROI and integrate seamlessly with existing infrastructure, AVTRMed's focus on performance and enterprise deployment positions the company to capture value in a market undergoing fundamental transformation.

NVIDIA Inception fuels AVTRMed's ability to scale and future-proof its platform without compromising the rigorous security and compliance that healthcare demands.

For more information about AVTRMed and its AI platform, visit AVTRMed.com or connect with the company on LinkedIn.

About AVTRMed, Inc.

AVTRMed is a healthcare AI company building scalable platforms that augment clinical and operational workflows through advanced artificial intelligence. The company's mission is to enable more efficient, accessible and human-centered healthcare delivery. AVTRMed's AI Clinic Assistant platform serves eye care practices with autonomous solutions for patient engagement and administrative automation. Learn more at www.avtrmed.com.

About NVIDIA Inception

NVIDIA Inception is designed to nurture startups revolutionizing industries with technological advancements. The program provides critical go-to-market support, expertise, and technology to members across the globe, spanning diverse industries from healthcare and finance to automotive and manufacturing. For more information, visit nvidia.com/en-us/startups.

END

Media Contact:
Brian Regan, COO
Phone: (919) 229-9594
Email: brian@avtrmed.com

SOURCE: AVTRMed



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/avtrmed-selected-as-member-of-nvidia-inception-program-advancing-1134759

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.