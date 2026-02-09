

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Monday, The European Commission has sent a Statement of Objections to Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), stating that the tech giant has breached EU antitrust rules by excluding third party Artificial Intelligence assistants from accessing and interacting with users on WhatsApp.



This comes as the Commission's preliminary findings revealed that Meta, which is likely to be dominant in the European Economic Area market, has misused its position by refusing access to WhatsApp to other businesses, including third-party AI assistants.



Following these findings, the Commission intends to impose interim measures to prevent this policy change from causing serious and irreparable harm on the market.



In the pre-market hours, META is trading at $664.17, up 0.41 percent on the Nasdaq.



