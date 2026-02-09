BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - At 8:15 a.m. ET on Monday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Monday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- MDJM Ltd (UOKA) - up 100% at $2.38
- Waton Financial Limited (WTF) - up 16% at $3.99
- Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) - up 9% at $37.03
- WW International, Inc. (WW) - up 9% at $23.99
- QuantumScape Corporation (QS) - up 9% at $9.27
- TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) - up 8% at $20.77
- Texas Ventures Acquisition III Corp (TVA) - up 8% at $11.62
- High Roller Technologies, Inc. (ROLR) - up 7% at $5.70
- Digital Currency X Technology Inc. (DCX) - up 7% at $2.89
- Digital Brands Group, Inc. (DBGI) - up 6% at $6.99
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Monday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) - down 37% at $14.72
- Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) - down 20% at $18.35
- Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) - down 18% at $15.22
- monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) - down 15% at $83.00
- Polaryx Therapeutics, Inc. (PLYX) - down 15% at $7.55
- Nomadar Corp. (NOMA) - down 11% at $3.62
- BUUU Group Limited (BUUU) - down 9% at $8.72
- OneConstruction Group Limited (ONEG) - down 8% at $4.50
- Leishen Energy Holding Co., Ltd. (LSE) - down 8% at $4.10
- Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (BBGI) - down 8% at $4.04
