In the Green - Premarket Gainers

MDJM Ltd (UOKA) - up 100% at $2.38 Waton Financial Limited (WTF) - up 16% at $3.99 Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) - up 9% at $37.03 WW International, Inc. (WW) - up 9% at $23.99 QuantumScape Corporation (QS) - up 9% at $9.27 TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) - up 8% at $20.77 Texas Ventures Acquisition III Corp (TVA) - up 8% at $11.62 High Roller Technologies, Inc. (ROLR) - up 7% at $5.70 Digital Currency X Technology Inc. (DCX) - up 7% at $2.89 Digital Brands Group, Inc. (DBGI) - up 6% at $6.99

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) - down 37% at $14.72 Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) - down 20% at $18.35 Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) - down 18% at $15.22 monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) - down 15% at $83.00 Polaryx Therapeutics, Inc. (PLYX) - down 15% at $7.55 Nomadar Corp. (NOMA) - down 11% at $3.62 BUUU Group Limited (BUUU) - down 9% at $8.72 OneConstruction Group Limited (ONEG) - down 8% at $4.50 Leishen Energy Holding Co., Ltd. (LSE) - down 8% at $4.10 Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (BBGI) - down 8% at $4.04

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - At 8:15 a.m. ET on Monday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings.